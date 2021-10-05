Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after buying an additional 270,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

