Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

