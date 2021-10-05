ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,118 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Emerson Electric worth $145,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.78. 64,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,294. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

