ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,429,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 58,020 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $204,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $384,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,303. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

