ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 17,555 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $154,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,674,000 after acquiring an additional 230,104 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.96. 29,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

