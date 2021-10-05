ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGHG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,521 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95.

