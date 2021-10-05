Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.81

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $64.85, with a volume of 563685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

