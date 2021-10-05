Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

PFS stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

