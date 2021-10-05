Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OPYGY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

