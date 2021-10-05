PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 1,196 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PUBM opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

