Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €118.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.54 ($133.58).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €97.46 ($114.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. Puma has a 52 week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a PE ratio of 49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

