Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €102.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.54 ($133.58).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €97.46 ($114.66) on Monday. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of €103.89 and a 200-day moving average of €96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

