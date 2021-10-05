Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reduced by Analyst

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Sunday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 233.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

