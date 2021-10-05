Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

