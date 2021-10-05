Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.