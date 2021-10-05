QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.95

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and traded as high as $37.69. QNB shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 2,536 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

