QuadrantProtocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $110,552.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $110,552.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00052560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00253456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00110982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013186 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.