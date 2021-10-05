QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is likely to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chipmaker anticipates witnessing healthy growth momentum, driven by the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and higher demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. The company is focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches, and is on track to deliver $10 billion of annual revenues across RF front-end, IoT and Automotive as its business continues to diversify. However, high research and development costs are likely to strain its margins. Severe competition from major players, huge concentration risks and softness in demand from China might impair its growth potential. Global chip shortage in the semiconductor industry as a result of supply-chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a major headwind.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.19.

QCOM opened at $126.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 142,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 189,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

