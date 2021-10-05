Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$3.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.

QTRH has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.83. 71,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,126. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.82 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$321.91 million and a P/E ratio of 88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.