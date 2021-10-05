QuickSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.79 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $137.86 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $421.46 or 0.00845780 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

