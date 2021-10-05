Rally Price Up 4.9% This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $168.94 million and $9.07 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00106430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.03 or 1.00091334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.68 or 0.06732582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.