Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Up 6.1%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.46. 4,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 98.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $6,592,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

