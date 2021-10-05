Raymond James Downgrades Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLRN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.86.

XLRN stock opened at $174.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average is $129.68. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

