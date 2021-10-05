Raymond James Lowers Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $174.68 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.68.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.