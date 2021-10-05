Raymond James Weighs in on Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.48 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VFF. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price for the company.

TSE:VFF opened at C$10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$859.92 million and a PE ratio of -127.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$6.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

