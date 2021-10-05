ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 38% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $86.81 million and approximately $121,786.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,023.94 or 1.00090303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00071584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00349370 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.81 or 0.00611885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00245941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00056952 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

