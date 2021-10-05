Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RLAY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $29.94 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

