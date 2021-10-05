Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Financial Analysis

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remark and EchoStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $10.15 million 8.75 -$13.69 million ($0.18) -4.89 EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.21 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -64.38

Remark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Remark and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

Remark presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 695.45%. EchoStar has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.76%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than EchoStar.

Volatility & Risk

Remark has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -53.47% N/A -104.66% EchoStar 7.27% 1.16% 0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EchoStar beats Remark on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

