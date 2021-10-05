ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) & Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head to Head Analysis

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.1% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ReneSola and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 104.96%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $73.92 million 5.71 $2.78 million $0.09 67.22 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.45 $82.30 million $0.78 37.29

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 18.11% 4.09% 2.93% Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18%

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats ReneSola on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

