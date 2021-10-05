Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.54 on Monday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

