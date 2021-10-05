Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,520 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies comprises 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $142,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

REZI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.