Reviewing AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52%

This table compares AiHuiShou International and High Tide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.11 -$68.19 million N/A N/A High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.02) -301.00

High Tide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AiHuiShou International and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 High Tide 0 0 3 0 3.00

AiHuiShou International presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 128.19%. High Tide has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 160.24%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than AiHuiShou International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AiHuiShou International beats High Tide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

