Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Position Reduced by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,569 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,428,066 shares of company stock worth $91,647,144. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.