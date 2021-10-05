Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $168,000 Investment in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.02. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TLMD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SOC Telemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

