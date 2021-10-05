Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,487 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $2,868,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

