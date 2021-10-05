Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,777 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of CSPR opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.64.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

