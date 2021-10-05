Richard Pike Sells 26,580 Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

BIFF stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The stock had a trading volume of 579,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,409. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Biffa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 321.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIFF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

