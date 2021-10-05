Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.40 million.

Shares of RCH stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.95. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,417. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.52. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.49 and a 1 year high of C$46.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

RCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

