Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica Sells 8,465 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $837.06 million, a PE ratio of -34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Rimini Street by 163.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

