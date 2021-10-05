Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.51. 3,727,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.52 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 185.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.96 and a 200-day moving average of $361.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

