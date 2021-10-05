Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $550.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.29.

ROP opened at $445.49 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

