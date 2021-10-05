Router Protocol Price Tops $3.28 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00006547 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $24.18 million and $1.01 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

