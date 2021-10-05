Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) a C$9.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

