RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.66 ($64.31).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTL shares. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.