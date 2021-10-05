Ruler Protocol Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00109943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00138170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.55 or 1.00014550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.78 or 0.06685340 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

