Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $18.72

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.72, but opened at $19.90. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 8,758 shares changing hands.

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,005.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 1,426,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,437,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $16,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

