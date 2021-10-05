Saga Communications, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 15,848.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

