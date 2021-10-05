Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.49% of Sage Therapeutics worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 600,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.39.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.