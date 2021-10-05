SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

