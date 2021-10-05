Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.